Friday, October 8, 2021
MIPCOM Spotlight: A+E Networks

World Screen 4 hours ago Top Stories


The crime docuseries Invisible Monsters comes from A+E Networks’ factual production house Category Six.

Shining a spotlight on notorious serial killers, it features interviews with survivors, investigators and family members to bring fresh insights into the culture of the ’70s and ’80s that allowed for such heinous killers to thrive.

Next of Kin is an atmospheric, eight-part mystery drama set in the near future, in an increasingly uninhabitable version of Earth where genetic engineering is commonplace. Robyn Hurd, VP of content sales in EMEA at A+E Networks, says, “Next of Kin has a distinctive arthouse feel that we’re thrilled to share with viewers.”

Red Election is set in modern-day London and stars two female secret service agents—one English, one Danish—who become embroiled in a plot to steal a pivotal election. Hurd calls it a “ripped-from-the-headlines, race-against-time spy thriller.”











