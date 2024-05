ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has promoted David Bank, formerly executive VP of chief strategy and corporate development officer, to chief financial officer.

Bank joined the company in 2019 and has been responsible for A+E’s long-term strategic and business development, exploring and implementing investments to drive new revenue streams. Prior to that, he served as executive VP and head of investor relations at CBS Corporation, following a 16-year career with RBC as an equity research analyst specializing in media and entertainment.

In his new role, Bank will report to Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group.

Art Vomvas, who has served as interim CFO at the company for the past year, will retire after a nearly three-decade-long tenure as a member of A+E Networks’ finance and business planning team.

“Since joining A+E Networks, David Bank has been a key leader, elevating our profile as a global media company through strategic investments and new revenue initiatives,” Buccieri said. “With extensive leadership experience in media and finance, I am confident that in his new role as CFO, David will continue to help us effectively navigate the business landscape and position us to align and meet our goals in this rapidly changing environment. I also want to thank Art Vomvas for nearly three decades of dedication to A+E Networks and congratulate him on his extraordinary career. Art has made incredible contributions to our company. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him the best for his retirement.”

“For the past five years, I have been proud to call A+E Networks my home and be part of one of the best content companies in the business,” Bank said. “In taking on the role of CFO, I am thrilled to collaborate further with Paul and the executive team to help the company continue to excel and evolve during this time of transformation in our industry.”