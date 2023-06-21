Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Lifetime Debuts Short to Raise Awareness of Meningitis B

Lifetime Debuts Short to Raise Awareness of Meningitis B

Jamie Stalcup 2 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Lifetime has digitally released I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom’s Quest for Answers, a short film raising awareness about meningitis B, starring Soleil Moon Frye (Punky Brewster) and Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch).

The short seeks to inform parents of 16- to 23-year-olds about the potential dangers of meningitis B, an uncommon but serious illness that can result in death. Frye, a mother of four who advocates for parents to speak with their teens’ doctors about meningitis B and vaccination, is joined by Hart and medical experts, a meningitis survivor and families impacted by the disease.

The short film is sponsored by GSK as part of the Ask2BSure campaign. It has been released on Lifetime digital. A three-minute version will have an on-air run on the Lifetime channel on June 25.

“We are proud to debut this digital-first, holistic campaign for GSK, which will bring greater awareness to an important health topic and is a call to action for parents everywhere,” said Maura O’Donovan, VP of ad sales partnerships at A+E Networks. “Our Lifetime audience is a community of strong women—many of whom are parents—who interact with our brand everywhere, so we’re excited to help GSK amplify their message through this bespoke creative collaboration.”











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

TV5MONDE’s Patrice Courtaban

The executive VP of growth and business development at TV5MONDE and CEO of TV5MONDE USA talks about diversifying feeds across the globe, benefiting from technological advances, tracking changing viewing habits and broadening programming choices with TV5MONDEplus.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.