Lifetime Debuts Short to Raise Awareness of Meningitis B

Lifetime has digitally released I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom’s Quest for Answers, a short film raising awareness about meningitis B, starring Soleil Moon Frye (Punky Brewster) and Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch).

The short seeks to inform parents of 16- to 23-year-olds about the potential dangers of meningitis B, an uncommon but serious illness that can result in death. Frye, a mother of four who advocates for parents to speak with their teens’ doctors about meningitis B and vaccination, is joined by Hart and medical experts, a meningitis survivor and families impacted by the disease.

The short film is sponsored by GSK as part of the Ask2BSure campaign. It has been released on Lifetime digital. A three-minute version will have an on-air run on the Lifetime channel on June 25.

“We are proud to debut this digital-first, holistic campaign for GSK, which will bring greater awareness to an important health topic and is a call to action for parents everywhere,” said Maura O’Donovan, VP of ad sales partnerships at A+E Networks. “Our Lifetime audience is a community of strong women—many of whom are parents—who interact with our brand everywhere, so we’re excited to help GSK amplify their message through this bespoke creative collaboration.”