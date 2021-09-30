Thursday, September 30, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Preview for MIPCOM Now Available

Preview for MIPCOM Now Available

Kristin Brzoznowski 12 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The WorldScreen.com MIPCOM Preview provides you with a number of useful services in one location, including insightful Q&As, in-depth features and a host of resources.

The Preview includes interviews with Audra McDonald, TF1’s Gilles Pélisson, ViacomCBS’s David Nevins and Curiosity’s Clint Stinchcomb. There are features on the state of scripted, mega-formats and factual distribution trends. Other useful resources found within the Preview include a note from our editor, and links to our Screening Rooms and our digital editions for MIPCOM, including the TV Drama Guide and TV Kids Guide.

View the Preview here.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

WorldScreenings: Artist View Entertainment

Scott J. Jones, president of Artist View Entertainment, on the company's latest raft of indie gems and ramping up activities on the production side of the business.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.