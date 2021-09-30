Red Arrow Studios International Reveals Fall Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Arrow Studios International has unveiled its fall slate, full of various scripted, format and factual titles.

The scripted lineup is led by Blackout: Tomorrow Is Too Late, a thriller that sees a sudden blackout plunge Europe into darkness, with the past catching up with a former hacker.

Produced by W&B Television for Joyn and Sat.1, “it’s a thought-provoking, psychological portrait of a society in a state of emergency, so the subject matter is timely and will resonate with viewers,” says Tim Gerhartz, president and managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.

Also on the scripted slate is the crime series Australian Gangster, set within the Sydney underworld. Based on the true story of gangster Pasquale Barbaro, it tells a tale of ambition and revenge as gangsters and the Instagram generation collide with the city’s social elite.

“It’s a close-up, contemporary view of the criminal world,” says Gerhartz.

Season two of Stella Blómkvist is also part of Red Arrow Studios International’s highlights. Produced by Sagafilm for Síminn and Viaplay, the new season sees the titular protagonist return for another journey into the Icelandic noir series’ dangerous, stylish and sexy world.

Gerhartz notes, “Our catalog of classic crime procedurals and comedy dramas is as enduringly popular as our scripted remakes.”

Who Is the Phantom? leads Red Arrow Studios International’s format offering. Originally produced by Constantin Television for ProSieben, the entertainment format features celebrities trying to guess the identity of a mysterious famous face hidden behind a mask by solving riddles and cracking visual clues.

The quiz show format Stealing the Show! is also on offer. “Stealing the Show! is a truly original game-show concept that turns the traditional quiz-show format on its head,” says Gerhartz. “In each episode, contestants have the chance to literally steal the show from the host.”

Red Arrow Studios International also has a reality format available. #OfflineintheWild, from Redseven Entertainment for Joyn, follows as social media stars are stripped of their cell phones and gadgets to see who can best survive offline and off the grid.

Couple Wars, originally produced by Deutsche ProducktionsUnion for Sat.1, is also on the fall slate. Competing couples undertake personal challenges to test just how much they really know about each other in order to win a cash prize.

The quiz show Quizness, in which the more answers the contestants know, the sillier they have to look to prove it, and the game show The Opposite Show, where nothing is as expected, round out Red Arrow Studios International’s format slate.

“From prime-time entertainment hits and reality competitions to game shows and quiz shows with flexible scheduling opportunities, we have a slate of compelling new formats for every schedule and platform,” Gerhartz notes.

Red Arrow Studios International also has several factual highlights, including Deadly Standoff. The history series explores the stories behind six extraordinary standoffs that shook a nation, from the early tensions that sparked those confrontations to their deadly conclusions.

Multiple versions of Married at First Sight are available as well. Married at First Sight UK, produced by CPL Productions, debuted on E4 this fall. Married at First Sight Australia season eight, produced by Endemol Shine Australia, and Married at First Sight USA season 13, produced by Kinetic Content, are also available.