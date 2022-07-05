Red Arrow Studios International Hires for English-Speaking Markets

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Arrow Studios International has appointed former Keshet International executive Rose Hughes as VP of sales for English-speaking markets, covering the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Based in London, Hughes will lead Red Arrow Studios International’s sales activities in the English-speaking territories and will work closely with the scripted and unscripted acquisitions teams.

Hughes joins from Keshet International, where she most recently held the position of VP of sales (global/pan-regional, North America, U.K., Nordics). While there, she was responsible for sales of formats, scripted and unscripted finished tape, and prebuy/co-production opportunities across North America, the U.K., Nordics, and global and regional SVODs and channels. She also oversaw and advised colleagues on sales in France, Germany and Benelux.

“Rose has a remarkable track record across formats and tape in both the scripted and unscripted space, spanning development, co-productions, prebuys and international distribution,” said Tim Gerhartz, president and managing director of Red Arrow Studios International, to whom Hughes will report. “This wide-ranging expertise will make her a vital part of our sales team. I look forward to working closely with Rose as we continue offering new and existing partners a premium, compelling and ever-expanding slate of international titles.”

Hughes added, “This is an exciting time to join Red Arrow Studios International, as the company continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in the international content business. Red Arrow has an extensive catalog that comes from all corners of the world. It is exciting and premium content! The opportunity to work with the talented team to drive partnerships in English-speaking markets for brands like Married at First Sight and upcoming gems like CBC’s Plan B and NPO3’s My New Mystery Job is one I can’t wait to get stuck into.”