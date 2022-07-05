All3Media International Bolsters EMEA Sales Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside a series of promotions within its EMEA sales team, All3Media International has appointed Elin Thomas as senior VP for French-speaking Europe.

Thomas began her distribution career at BBC Worldwide, holding several roles in the region before becoming director of global formats. Thomas joined Passion Distribution as director of global sales, before becoming executive VP of sales at NENT Studios UK in 2017.

Thomas has been consulting on the integration of the company’s titles since All3Media’s acquisition of the NENT Studios UK catalog in June 2021. She will now join All3Media International in a permanent role, taking over sales to French-speaking Europe from Graham Spencer, senior VP EMEA, who retires this month.

Reporting to Stephen Driscoll, executive VP for EMEA, and based at the company’s London office, Thomas will also have additional responsibilities for pan-territory format sales in EMEA.

Additionally, three EMEA sales managers have been promoted to VPs for their respective regions. Peta Sykes is now VP for Scandinavia; Ben Packwood is now VP for Eastern and Central Europe; and Jonathan Hughes is now VP for Germany, Benelux, Austria and Switzerland.

Driscoll commented, “We would all like to express our sincere thanks to Graham, who has been instrumental in building the flourishing business we now see across the EMEA region. With so many exciting deals in the pipeline in 2022, we are delighted to pass the baton on to Elin‚her wealth of EMEA sales experience will be invaluable as we continue to build on the potential of our content in this vibrant region. We are also very pleased to confirm Peta, Ben and Jonathan’s promotions, which are well deserved following their own important contributions to our EMEA success.”