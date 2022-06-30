A+E Networks Pacts with Buddy Valastro

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks has forged a multiplatform creative partnership with celebrity baker, chef and entrepreneur Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss).

The pact includes more than 60 hours of original programming, including the development of new series and holiday specials produced by A+E’s factual division, Six West Media, in association with Cakehouse Media. Valastro and his family will also star in an upcoming Lifetime holiday movie.

Valastro will serve as an executive producer on all projects developed through the deal.

“Buddy is not only a powerhouse in the culinary world, he is an incredible talent who shares our passion to create the type of quality content that has made A+E Networks a leader in factual entertainment,” said Rob Sharenow, president of programming for A+E Networks. “Buddy will bolster A+E Networks’ industry-leading lifestyle genre catalogue as a bona fide star with a tremendous fanbase. The fact that he is a passionate creative partner is icing on the cake.”

“Our partnership with A+E is everything my family and I were looking for in a home on television—a media company with worldwide reach and distribution and thoughtful creative partners who can execute our shared vision from development to broadcast,” Valastro said. “I look forward to a long and successful collaboration with the incredible team at A+E and to bringing audiences the shows they crave as we continue to grow as a business and a family.”