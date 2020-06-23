Netflix to Launch Short-Film Collection Homemade

ADVERTISEMENT

Homemade, a collection of short films created by celebrated filmmakers around the world, is slated to roll out on Netflix later this month.

Confined at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, filmmakers created personal, moving stories that capture the shared experience of life in quarantine. Filmed using only equipment found at home, the stories in Homemade range from diaries of the filmmakers’ day-to-day life to short tales of fiction across multiple genres. The anthology is produced by The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, and Fabula. It will be made available globally on Netflix on June 30.

Among the filmmakers involved in Homemade are Ladj Ly (Les Misérables),

Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty, The New Pope), Rachel Morrison (Black Panther, Mudbound), Kristen Stewart (Clouds of Sils Maria, Come Swim), Pablo Larraín (El Club, Jackie), Rungano Nyoni (Kuuntele: I am not a witch), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Kindergarten Teacher, The Honourable Woman), Antonio Campos (The Devil All The Time), Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham, Blinded by the Light) Sebastián Lelio (Gloria Bell, A Fantastic Woman) and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Bad Batch).

A donation in honor of each filmmaker will be made from Netflix’s Hardship Fund to third parties and non-profits that are providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast across the broader TV and film industry.

Lorenzo Mieli, CEO for The Apartment, said: “This project is a beautiful way to send a strong message of unity and resilience throughout the international creative community. I want to thank Netflix as well as all our directors for taking this challenge and proving that, even in such a complicated time, we can all try to move forward on exciting and unbeaten paths”.

Juan de Dios Larraín, CEO of Fabula, added: “Homemade is an invitation to a group of directors to explore creativity under the same conditions. It’s quite democratic. This is not about resources, this is about the craft of filmmaking”.

Teresa Moneo, director of original films at Netflix, commented: “Seeing the stories of others can open hearts and minds and make us all feel more connected. This is why, in these unprecedented times, we are humbled to work with this incredible ensemble of diverse filmmakers and to bring their personal stories to our members around the world.”