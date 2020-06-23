48th International Emmy Awards to Hold November Gala

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is set to host the 48th International Emmy Awards competition and annual gala in November.

Though the gala is to go on as planned, due to the coronavirus, the semifinal round of judging events that determine what programs will be nominated for the International Emmy Awards will mostly take place online. The 48th International Emmy Award nominees will be announced late September and awards will be presented on November 23. The International Academy is exploring and working on various configurations for its November gala celebrations, with an in-person component, should circumstances permit.

As in past years, International Academy Members hosts are responsible for recommending and inviting jurors to participate in closed-door judging panels, which take place during the course of one day and determine the nominees for each category judged. All online semifinal round of judging events are powered by the Frame.io video review and collaboration platform. Events start on July 3 and will take place until early September. The International Emmy Awards competition has three rounds of judging over a six-month period, with the participation of over 1,000 independent jurors.

2020 International Emmy Awards sponsors to date are Ay Yapim, Ernst & Young, Globo TV, Mip, Phoenix Satellite Television, PortableTV and Variety. International Emmy World Television Festival sponsors to date include Buena Vista Original Productions, Discop, FKKS, Frame.io, HBO, JCS International, Natpe, and NRW Film and Media.

Among the members who will host a semifinal round of judging this summer are: Active TV Asia’s Michael McKay (Singapore), Apple Tree Productions’ Piv Bernth (Denmark), Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Michael Carrington (Australia), Bang Media Group’s Keiko Bang (India), Broadview TV’s Leopold Hoesch (Germany), Buena Vista Original Productions’ Mariana Perez (Argentina), CTC Media’s Vyacheslav Murugov (Russia), Cyber Group Studios’ Pierre Sissmann (France), Eccho Rights’ Fredrik af Malmborg (Sweden), EndemolShine Boomdog’s Alejandro Rincὸn (Mexico), Fremantle’s Sheila Hall Aguirre (USA), Globo TV’s Carlos Schroder (Brazil), HBO Latin America Group’s Flavia Vigio (USA), Huace Group Croton Media’s Fang Yin (China), Helion Pictures’ Steven Bawol (France), IMZ – International Music + Media Centre’s Franz Patay (Austria), Inside Content’s Geraldine Gonard (Spain), KBS’s (Korea Broadcasting Company) Sung-Dong Yang (Korea), Mesimvria Enterprises’s George Xinaris (Cyprus), Monday Production’s Lasse Halberg (Norway), NBCUniversal International Networks’ Marcello Coltro (USA), Sato Company’s Nelson Sato (Brazil), Sonae FS’s André Sampaio (Portugal), Star Media’s Vlad Ryashin (Russia), Stripe Studios’ Alex Breingan (New Zealand) and Telemundo’s Marcos Santana (USA).

Bruce Paisner, International Academy president and CEO, said: “We’re proud to say that the International Emmy Awards competition is on course for its November celebrations thanks, more than ever, to our Members and Sponsors. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes the world to run this global competition.”