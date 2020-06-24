CBS News App Grows Global Reach

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBS News app has expanded its reach across 89 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, mainland China and Hong Kong, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, South Korea and the U.K.

The CBS News app featuring CBSN, the 24/7 free live streaming news service, is now available in Australian and New Zealand app stores on Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTM, Android TVTM, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, LG Smart TVs and more.

CBSN, which is free on web browsers globally, will continue to expand availability as the CBS News app launches in additional international app stores in the months to come.

“Our research shows that there is global demand for CBS News’ reporting on issues and events that impact everyone,” said Christy Tanner, executive VP and general manager of CBS News Digital. “With CBSN’s expanded availability in international app stores we can now deliver vital, in-depth coverage on urgent and pivotal news events to more viewers in more places.”