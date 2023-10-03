Wednesday, October 4, 2023
MIPCOM Spotlight: Red Arrow Studios International

World Screen


While the Men are Away is a top program highlight from Red Arrow Studios International.

The dramedy, set in Australia during World War II, views the experience of the war through the eyes of the women left behind on the home front when they suddenly find themselves running the show after being historically excluded from power.

More highlights include Those Who Stayed and Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

Those Who Stayed, a drama anthology series, is inspired by the events that took place in Kyiv in the first few weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022. The dating format Stranded on Honeymoon Island “delivers a heady combination of real-life experience and authenticity, packaged with the gloss of exotic escapism,” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director.

“Red Arrow Studios International will be at MIPCOM with a new slate of high-quality content focused on our core strengths and specialist areas,” adds Gerhartz.











