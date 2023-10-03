Wednesday, October 4, 2023
MIPCOM Spotlight: Nicely Entertainment

An A-list actress leads the cast in Nicely Entertainment’s A Christmas Frequency.

The romance follows a young radio show producer who sets up her boss on live-on-air blind dates to save their dying show. When unexpected romance occurs, she must choose her head or her heart in time for Christmas.

The title “is a great example of Nicely’s pivot toward elevated cast by placing actress Denise Richards in a leading role,” says Scott Kirkpatrick, executive VP of distribution and co-productions.

One Perfect Match, another highlight, sees a matchmaker fall for her client and decide whether to confess, risking her reputation as Seattle’s best matchmaker, or let her love slip away. Super Icyclone, meanwhile, sees a climatologist cut her anniversary celebration short to save her family and North America from a destructive storm.

“Nicely Entertainment is focused on delivering what global audiences want most: known casts, fantastic stories taking place in wonderful locations and fun, attractive genre films,” adds Kirkpatrick.











