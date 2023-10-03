Banijay Unveils Scripted & Kids MIPCOM Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has slated a host of scripted and kids’ titles for MIPCOM, including the drama Three Little Birds.

Three Little Birds, from Tiger Aspect in association with Douglas Road Productions for ITV and BritBox International, tells the story of three women who travel to Britain from Jamaica in the late 1950s to start a new life. The story celebrates immigration, community and the strength of Black womanhood.

This Town is a new drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Set in a world of family ties, teenage kicks and the music of a generation, This Town tells the story of a band’s formation against a backdrop of violence. The series explores how creative genius can emerge from a time of madness.

The crime series Fallen and Murder in Hanko have been added to the slate. Banijay is also highlighting Brocéliande, the latest thriller from Banijay France’s Shine Fiction in co-production with Les Films du Printemps for TF1.

Also on the slate is Rivière-Perdue, a co-production between Terence Films and Gétévé Productions, along with TF1. It is the first adaptation of La Caza. Monteperdido.

The titles join the company’s roster that includes The Sixth Commandment, Carême, Billionaire Island, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Anonymous, The Rig, Beck, Domina and more. Banijay also represents scripted formats available for adaptation, such as Bron (The Bridge), Penoza, Broadchurch and Younger, as well as newer titles including Anonymous, Fallen, Dance Brothers, Soul Sister and Then You Run.

Cathy Payne, CEO of Banijay Rights, said: “With new angles, gripping scripts, and clever character development, we are heading into MIPCOM with a strong slate which is sure to capture the attention of broadcasters and platforms worldwide. These titles are great additions to our rich catalogue, reflecting the evolving market and our commitment to representing the best content out there.”

Christian Wikander, global head of scripted at Banijay, commented: “This portfolio of fantastic stories is a testament to the distinct identities and unrivaled creativity of the talent and labels across the Banijay footprint. As well as resonating with a wide audience, scripted titles like La Caza. Monteperdido which is being adapted for France as Rivière-Perdue, are perfect for local remakes with their compelling narratives and universal themes.

“Collaboration continues to be at the heart of what we do, and with multiple co-productions amongst this offering, it is great to see our companies partnering with those in the wider industry to maximize and ensure the reach of innovative, original ideas.”

Banijay Kids & Family’s Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution also has a slew of shows on offer.

“Banijay Kids & Family is home to some of the biggest kids’ IP in the world,” explained Julia Rowlands, senior VP of sales, co-productions and acquisitions at Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution.

A new version of Totally Spies! is returning after ten years for a seventh season. “With strong female leads, the new series perfectly combines the sass, wit and charm of the original with a fresh look and feel for today’s audiences,” added Rowlands.

Shasha & Milo sees its titular characters battle evil forces using their abilities to shapeshift into cats while juggling normal 12-year-old lives.

Silverpoint features “stunning cinematography and a rich narrative,” Rowlands said. With two seasons available, it follows a group of kids who discover a strange artifact at camp that may be linked to campers who went missing more than two decades prior.