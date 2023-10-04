Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Home / Top Stories / MIPCOM Spotlight: Dori Media Group

MIPCOM Spotlight: Dori Media Group

World Screen 14 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

A journey to uncover the truth behind a terrorist attack drives the political action drama Amia from Dori Media Group.

Characters delve into a world where lies are truths, and justice and revenge become indistinguishable. Their journey leads to a reexamination of their concept of self-identity.

The action drama Indal watches Ethiopian-Israeli youth who decide to kidnap the police officer who peppered their adolescence with abuse.

Lalola, a comedy, follows the womanizer Lalo as he finds himself transformed into a woman after breaking Romina’s heart. Lalo—now Lola—must navigate the complexities of being a woman in a society deeply entrenched in machismo as he searches for a solution to reverse the spell.

The international sales team will be on hand at MIPCOM, offering these highlights and more.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Paramount+ Builds Out Korean Content Slate

Paramount+ is expanding its global slate of Korean originals, adding Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard, among other series.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.