MIPCOM Spotlight: Dori Media Group

A journey to uncover the truth behind a terrorist attack drives the political action drama Amia from Dori Media Group.

Characters delve into a world where lies are truths, and justice and revenge become indistinguishable. Their journey leads to a reexamination of their concept of self-identity.

The action drama Indal watches Ethiopian-Israeli youth who decide to kidnap the police officer who peppered their adolescence with abuse.

Lalola, a comedy, follows the womanizer Lalo as he finds himself transformed into a woman after breaking Romina’s heart. Lalo—now Lola—must navigate the complexities of being a woman in a society deeply entrenched in machismo as he searches for a solution to reverse the spell.

