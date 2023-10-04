Lucy Smith Talks MIPCOM Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 11,000 participants from 100 countries, including around 3,500 buyers, are expected to be on-site for MIPCOM CANNES, Lucy Smith, the director of the market, tells World Screen Newsflash.

WS: How is attendance shaping up?

SMITH: Attendance is looking really strong, you come to Cannes expecting the world’s biggest annual gathering of TV executives, and that’s what you’ll get, with around 11,000 participants from 100 countries joining us next month, and among them the key decision-makers and C-level executives.

Within that number, there are more than 320 companies exhibiting, including 30-plus national pavilions, and we’re expecting around 3,500 buyers.

What this points to is the clear return of third-party sales and distribution. Distribution feels more vibrant than ever, having been through recent years when streaming was threatening to upend it. It’s clear that there are new models, new ways of working, and a way to co-exist. A great example of this is Paramount, whose Bob Bakish [CEO] is being honored as this year’s Personality of the Year, and who has led a growth strategy that has seen streaming and international licensing of content flourish under one global media company.

Similarly with co-production and financing. It’s always been important, it’s always been at MIPCOM, but it’s evident that those global partnerships have never been so important in getting shows away. That’s why we’ve brought back the Seaview Producers Hub again to be the home and the catalyst for such global deal-making at the market.

WS: China has been selected as the Country of Honor. What’s the significance of China’s return to MIPCOM?

SMITH: China is the second-biggest TV market in the world and this will be the biggest delegation of Chinese TV executives coming to Cannes or anywhere since the pre-Covid days. We’re expecting over 300 delegates from 100 companies, with a lot of content they want to showcase from what is becoming a renowned hub of creativity. What the Country of Honor program can do is add context and depth to that presence, so there are showcases and masterclasses for the international companies wishing to work more with China, talking about how such partnerships can, and have, worked on different shows and collaborations. Plus, we have the keynote with the CEO of Tencent Online, Zhonghuai Sun. It’s giving everyone an excellent opportunity to renew fruitful relations with China.

WS: What are the plans for the first FAST & Global Summit at MIPCOM following the successful edition at MIPTV?

SMITH: FAST is another key contributor to the healthy attendance, so FAST & Global is very much back this MIPCOM edition and once again focusing on the next phase of growth for the sector: international.

The model from MIPTV of insights and networking was well received, so it will again be housed within our MIPLab, where we talk about how new technology is transforming the industry to hear from the key players on stage followed by a second day of structured round tables.

FAST moves “fast” and there’s much more to look at and hear about from some of the key players, whether the distributors, the platforms or the tech executives, talking about what’s next from an international perspective. The lineup is a who’s who of executives with FAST under their remit: people like Jens Richter from Fremantle, David Eilenberg from Roku and Mark Garner at A+E Networks. Plus, Evan Shapiro is going to unveil a new FAST map, and we’re delighted to welcome back a series of sponsors, in particular our presenting partner Amagi, represented on the stage by co-founder Srini Ka.

WS: And what are you doing on the AI front?

SMITH: AI matters to everyone in the industry and beyond. It’s relevant to each of the 100 countries at the market, and we approach it as the WGA’s groundbreaking agreement with the studios provides a first set of guardrails for the industry.

The aim is to help companies navigate both the potential and challenges in real time, demystifying, explaining and seeing what it can mean for them. So, looking at it from creative, production and regulatory angles and similarly to FAST, through thought leaders and leading practitioners in the field.

WS: And how is MIPJUNIOR shaping up?

SMITH: MIPJUNIOR is back and bigger this year, undoubtedly the annual global meet point for the kids’ industry.

We’re again expecting around 1,000 delegates from 60 countries back at the JW Marriott. All of the major players will be there, plus newer entrants like Crayola and leading audience analysts. Transformation within our industry is particularly prevalent in the kids’ sector and we have curated a program to not only help navigate this but realize the opportunities to be grasped, again by hearing directly from the key players.

For example, the MIPJUNIOR Keynote will be given by Paramount and Nickelodeon’s president of animation, Ramsay Naito, who is responsible not only for some of the world’s most popular and enduring animated characters (such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and PAW Patrol) but also charged with bringing through the next generation of IP. Paramount is also partnering with us on the opening party for the reboot of Dora the Explorer. And as with the MIPCOM program, there’s also an increased focus on co-productions and FAST.

Based on feedback from our buyers we have introduced a pre-opening on Friday afternoon this year, enabling more screening time and further sessions. So, for example, we will kick off with a state of the industry keynote panel on the Friday afternoon, led by Deirdre Brennan from WildBrain when the Screenings Library will also be open.

WS: Is there anything else about MIPCOM’s positioning at this challenging time in the media business you can share?

SMITH: MIPCOM has that unique position of bringing together the world’s industry. You come in October to Cannes and you get the pulse, where things have been and where they are now, and where they are heading particularly in transformative times.

That comes from listening from the storytellers, strategists and specialists on the stage, and talking to your peers in and around the Palais and by night along the Croisette.

And there’s nowhere else you get such a 360-degree sense and snapshot of your global competition—or to put it another way, you’ve got to go “to market.”

So, with the Media Mastermind keynotes we have those global leaders setting the strategies; I mentioned Bob Bakish, but also the likes of Gerhard Zeiler on Warner Bros. Discovery’s international strategy, leading European-based studio heads such as Maxime Saada from CANAL+ and Laura Fernandez Espeso from The Mediapro Studio; and the unique perspectives of actor, producer, director and activist Eva Longoria in a joint keynote with long-term collaborator and executive Cris Abrego.

On the inspiration side, the Diversify TV Awards are now in their seventh edition. We’ve moved it to Tuesday, a more prominent pre-lunch slot and so more people can catch it. We had 165 submissions from 27 countries this year, which is incredible and encouraging. Plus, Mo Abudu has joined the keynote lineup, giving a fireside ahead of the Diversify TV Awards. It’s part of our Diversity & Inclusion program that also includes the Women in Global Entertainment lunch with A+E. It’s key for us when the whole industry is gathered to celebrate achievements in this crucial area and, by their example, show what’s possible in this crucial area.

Together it’s what makes MIPCOM the mother of all content markets, once again in the red carpet capital of the world, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.