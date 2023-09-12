China Named MIPCOM Country of Honor

ADVERTISEMENT

China is being recognized as the 2023 Country of Honor at the upcoming MIPCOM market in Cannes, which will feature a program of events to celebrate Chinese content.

Across the week, the specially curated program will spotlight China’s co-production, acquisition and distribution activities and opportunities.

The Fresh Content China session, presented by the China Pavilion, will feature the country’s latest output alongside creatives from the Chinese TV industry who will share learnings from its evolution domestically and internationally.

Further sessions include masterclasses focusing on successful format adaptations and the use of the latest technology within production and showcasing specializing in the latest in animation, scripted and non-scripted content to be emerging from the country.

Sun Zhonghuai, VP of Tencent and CEO of Tencent Online Video, will deliver a keynote in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals on October 16 at 12 p.m. as one of the conference’s Media Mastermind series. In the session, Zhonghuai will share insights into the roles that art and technology play in shaping Tencent Video’s strategy and the opportunities for international partnerships within content and streaming.

“We relish the opportunity to champion China’s creativity and content,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES. “The Country of Honor spotlight provides an unrivaled insight and discovery, which can unlock further global deal-making and partnership opportunities. We look forward to welcoming everyone who has kindly agreed to contribute to what will be an unmissable program of events.”