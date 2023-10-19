MIPCOM Attendance Tops 11,000

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPCOM wrapped in Cannes today with some 11,072 participants, Lucy Smith told reporters at a closing press conference, where she also unveiled details about MIPTV, which will run April 8 to 10, 2024, with MIPDoc and MIPFormats returning to the weekend before.

“Given the buzz from the stands, what the leaders have said on stage, and the sheer volume of content deals done, it is clear that third-party sales and distribution are back,” said Smith, the director of MIPCOM CANNES. “MIPCOM has a unique position of bringing together 100 countries, and that concentration of activity in one place, at one time, can only be a catalyst to the international market overall.”

There were more than 3,500 buyers in attendance, an increase of 10 percent on last year, Smith said, with the biggest contingents from the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Spain. Over 320 companies exhibited, with 50 being new.

MIPJunior on the weekend welcomed 1,221 delegates from 63 countries, Smith said.

MIPTV 2024 will see RX Global “building on the transformation that started in 2019,” Smith noted. “We are rebuilding the biggest weekend in unscripted. We will dedicate the pre-opening weekend to MIPDoc and MIPFormats through a program allowing content discovery, workshops, conferences, summits and screenings.”

The streamlined MIPTV runs April 8 to 10, alongside CANNESERIES, with April 6 to 7 set for MIPDoc and MIPFormats. The MIP Drama screenings will also return to MIPTV.

MIPCOM will be back in Cannes from October 21 to 24, 2024, with MIPJunior set for the weekend before.