Seven.One Entertainment Group Restructures Senior Team

ADVERTISEMENT

ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Bert Habets is taking on the additional role of CEO of Seven.One Entertainment Group, with the senior management team of managing directors rounded out by Henrik Pabst, chief content officer, and CFO Stefan Endriß.

Habets is responsible for sales, platforms and growth, marketing and the Austrian business with ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4. Pabst is responsible for the entire content portfolio across all channels and platforms, as well as the Swiss entertainment business. ProSiebenSat.1 says the new management structure is intended to optimize the cross-media playout of content across its channels and platforms.

Katharina Frömsdorf, as chief platforms and growth officer, also takes on the title of CEO of Joyn. She has full oversight of the digital platforms, including the streaming service, websites, Studio71 and Seven.One Audio. She will also become chairwoman of the Joyn management board. Tassilo Raesig, CEO of Joyn, and René Sahm, CFO and COO of Joyn, are leaving the company.

The new structure will take effect on November 1, 2023. Daniel Rosemann, channel manager of SAT.1 and ProSieben, has decided to leave the company at the end of the year.

Marc Rasmus, previously channel manager of Kabel Eins, will be in charge of SAT.1, while his deputy, Felix von Mengden, will take over Kabel Eins. Hannes Hiller, senior VP of content development at ProSieben and SAT.1, will be the new channel manager of ProSieben. Ellen Koch, channel manager of sixx, adds SAT.1 GOLD to her remit.

Habets said, “Over the past twelve months, I’ve come to know Daniel Rosemann as an exceptional TV professional with a sharp instinct and a great passion for making programs. As channel manager of ProSieben and SAT.1, he has repositioned both stations in recent years and brought strong artists to us. I would like to thank him for our very good collaboration and wish him all the best for his personal future. At the same time, I’m particularly pleased that we were able to successfully fill the positions of all channel managers with great internal colleagues. Together with this very experienced management team, we will drive forward ProSiebenSat.1’s core business, in particular our growth at Joyn.”

Pabst said, “I would like to thank Daniel for the many years of excellent collaboration and the many fantastic projects we have managed together. At the same time, it is a logical step to combine the key areas of content and reach under one roof. I am absolutely convinced that this closer integration will help us to drive forward the digital transformation of our business. The perfect cooperation between our channels and Joyn will be central to achieving significant growth.”

Rosemann said: “Leaving ProSieben and SAT.1 after 15 very intense years is definitely the biggest and hardest decision I’ve made in my life so far. However, now is the right time for me. I’m leaving with great gratitude for everything I was able to create with my teams over the past years. It was and is a great gift to discover shows like The Masked Singer, Stealing the Show!, The 1% Club, Uncovered, Beat the Channel, Jenke or The Voice of Germany and fill them with ideas, love and life. It was a wonderful job to feel and think seven years of ProSieben and two years of SAT.1. As I say goodbye, I would like to thank all the artists, all the producers, all my colleagues who have made my work for ProSieben and SAT.1 over the past years perhaps the best job in the world for me.”