ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for MIPTV’s official opening on Monday by perusing our April digital editions, browsing our Screening Rooms and downloading or updating the World Screen app.

The April/MIPTV edition of World Screen features a report on distribution trends, plus interviews with ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s Bert Habets, Bell Media’s Sean Cohan, Boat Story’s Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph and Bedrock’s Jonas Engwall.

TV Kids includes a look at the techniques kids’ content executives are using to navigate the challenges of the market and a special report on how to successfully incorporate STEAM curricula and social-emotional learning, in addition to an interview with PBS KIDS’ Sara DeWitt.

TV Real features insights from leading distributors on navigating the latest developments in the factual sector, as well as a Q&A with the Oscar-winning filmmaking duo E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Our TV Listings resource delivers show highlights from several distributors.

Don’t forget to download or update the World Screen app, for iOS and Android, which features listings for hundreds of shows, a full conference schedule, restaurant reviews, our digital editions and our LinkedIn, delivering constant updates on the latest news coming out of the market.

And don’t miss our pre-market screenings festivals as you look for new hits in drama and formats.

Browse our Screening Rooms for clips and detailed information on hundreds of new shows. Interested in a specific genre? Visit our Event Rooms for Drama@MIPTV, Kids@MIPTV, Factual@MIPTV & MIPDOC and Formats@MIPTV & MIPFORMATS.