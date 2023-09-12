Netflix’s One Piece Leads August’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s One Piece, based on the manga series of the same name, generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new series that made their debut in August, according to The WIT.

The live-action adaptation, which follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew in search of the world’s ultimate treasure, garnered 692,000 followers after its August 31 premiere. Its popularity on Instagram is fueled by its cast, which includes Mackenyu (4.2 million followers), Emily Rudd (1.9 million) and Iñaki Godoy (1.3 million).

Got Talent Argentina returned to Telefe after 12 years and racked up 149,000 followers to land in second place. The brand-new adaptation of the Got Talent format is hosted by Argentinean actress and comedian Lizy Tagliani, who has 6.5 million followers of her own.

Another format adaptation took third place, with Prime Video’s LOL: Last One Laughing Colombia picking up 115,000 followers. Based on Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental, comedians attempt to make each other laugh while locked together in a closed room. The Colombian iteration is hosted by actor Jorge Enrique Abello, who counts 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The fourth spot went to Star Wars: Ahsoka, Disney+’s latest addition to the Star Wars franchise. The spin-off of The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to the vulnerable galaxy. The cast is led by Rosario Dawson (1.6 million followers) and also features Natasha Liu Bordizzo (638,000) and Ivanna Sakhno (119,000).

In fifth place with 82,000 followers, the Brazilian adaptation of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Drag Race Brasil, debuted on August 30 on MTV Brasil and Paramount+ Latin America. Hosted by Grag Queen (537,000 followers), the show sees nine drag queens compete for the title of the Next Drag Superstar in front of judges Dudu Bertholini (242,000) and Bruna Braga (125,000).

Spellbound, with 39,000 followers for sixth place, is a tween fantasy series set at the Paris Opera Ballet School that follows a 15-year-old who discovers a book of family spells and inadvertently cancels a protection spell hiding her identity. The show’s young cast includes Margherita Barbieri (51,000 followers), Rik Young (10,000), Sam Darius (3,000) and Abigail O’Regan (2,000).

A new Australian version of the improv comedy format Thank God You’re Here bowed on Network 10. The show previously aired on Network 10 from 2006 to 2007 and on Seven in 2009. The latest version, hosted by Celia Pacquola (127,000 followers), scored 33,000 followers to come in seventh place.

With 32,000 followers to take eighth place, Hotel VIP premiered on Canal 5 (Televisa) in Mexico on August 16. Hosted by Roberto Palazuelos (1.1 million followers) and Karina Banda (592,000), it is a local adaptation of the reality competition of the same name from Argentina. It sees 16 celebrities undergo a four-month confinement in a five-star hotel to win a cash prize.

The Chilean live talk show El Purgatorio (The Purgatory) sees celebrities imagine their death and arrival in purgatory and review their actions on Earth and decide, with the audience, who belongs in heaven or hell. With Nacho Gutiérrez (513,000 followers) as host, the series garnered 28,000 followers for ninth place.

Rounding out August’s Wit List, Mexico’s Minas de pasión (Mines of Passion) racked up 17,000 followers after its debut on Las Estrellas. It is a new take on the Telemundo novel La patrona, which is an adaptation of the 1984 Venezuelan series La dueña. The star-studded cast features Livia Brito (7.9 million followers), Anette Michel (1 million), Alma Cero (942,000) and Cynthia Klitbo (742,000).

