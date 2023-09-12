Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Netflix Commissions Korean Series Aema

Jamie Stalcup


Netflix has ordered the brand-new series Aema, a fictional account of the making of a Madame Aema film, an erotic franchise that began in South Korea in the early 1980s.

Starring Hanee Lee, Bang Hyo-Rin, Jin Sun-Kyu and Cho Hyun-Chul, Aema follows as a reigning actor is fired from the lead role in Madame Aema due to her unfriendly nature. The production company replaces her with an up-and-coming actor who works as a nightclub dancer.

Lee (Killing Romance, The Fiery Priest, Extreme Job) stars as Jeong Hui-ran, the talented but temper-filled actor who is fired from the film. Hyo-Rin plays Shin Joo-ae, the aspiring actor who is thrown into the spotlight when selected as Hui-ran’s replacement.

Sun-kyu (Count, Confidential Assignment 2: International, Space Sweepers, The Outlaws, The Uncanny Counter Season 2: Counter Punch, Bargain) takes on the role of producer Gu Jung-ho, who would stop at nothing to survive in the competitive film scene in Chungmuro. Hyun-Chul (D.P., Hotel del Luna, Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission, Samjin Company English Class) plays the timid director who is set to make his directorial debut with Madame Aema.

Aema is written and directed by Lee Hae-young (Believer, Phantom, Like a Virgin). It is being produced by The LAMP Co. (Taxi Driver, Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission, Samjin Company English Class) and Studio Kik Co. It will debut exclusively on Netflix.











