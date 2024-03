ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has lined up new anime to debut throughout 2024, unveiling the titles on the Netflix Special Stage at AnimeJapan 2024.

Premiering on April 17, The Grimm Variations follows various horror and suspense stories. Based on the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, the series features animation by WIT Studio and characters created in CLAMP’s art style.

Celebrating the 90th anniversary of Fujiko F. Fujio’s birth, season one of T・P BON will be available on May 2, starring Akihisa Wakayama and Atsumi Tanezaki.

Meanwhile, Rising Impact is adapting Nakaba Suzuki’s manga, promising intense golfing action and fierce competition. Netflix also unveiled the trailer for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, set to premiere this fall, and lined up the final season of Beastars for this year.

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura is also upcoming. The title is a collaboration, set to debut in June.

Season three of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke will come to Netflix this year. My Oni Girl will be available on May 24, while the feature-length CGI anime Ultraman: Rising will premiere on June 14.