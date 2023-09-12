ITV Becomes U.K. Home of the Oscars

ADVERTISEMENT

ITV has secured the broadcasting rights for the Oscars as part of a multiyear deal with Disney Entertainment and will now be the exclusive home of the awards ceremony in the U.K.

The upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony is set to take place on March 10, 2024. It will broadcast and stream live across the U.K. through ITV1 and ITVX.

Future Oscars ceremonies will also be available across ITV platforms and programming, including ITV1, ITVX, ITVX social channels and news and magazine shows.

“We are thrilled to be able to exclusively bring the Oscars to film fans all across the U.K., furthering and complementing our commitment to films across our network,” said Darren Nartey, senior acquisitions manager for ITV and ITVX. “We already have a fantastic collection of over 250 feature films available on ITVX at any one time and are looking forward to sharing the movie event of the year with our viewers.”

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, added, “We could not be happier to partner with ITV in bringing the Oscars to viewers throughout the U.K.. The Oscars is a celebration of global cinema, recognizing films and film artists from around the world. ITV’s support of our international awards show is a testament to its deep devotion to the movies.”