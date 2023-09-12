SPI International Brings Channels to Slovenia

ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International and Telekom Slovenije have formed a strategic partnership that will give Slovenian viewers access to various premium movie and thematic channels.

Telekom Slovenije subscribers of the FilmBox package gain access to movie channels such as FilmBox Premium, FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Stars and FilmBox Arthouse, as well as thematic channels such as DocuBox, FightBox, 360TuneBox, EroX and EroXXX. In addition, Dizi has been added to the Extended Basic Tier (EBT).

FashionBox, Fast&FunBox HD, FunBox UHD and Gametoon are available as stand-alone offerings.

“This partnership with Telekom Slovenije marks a significant milestone for both companies as we collectively strive to redefine the entertainment experience,” said Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution at SPI International. “By incorporating our premium channel selection, featuring a diverse array of captivating programming tailored to various preferences, into Telekom Slovenije’s lineup, we are committed to delivering unparalleled content and value to their subscribers.”

“We are excited to be the first in Slovenia to exclusively offer to our users the TV channel Dizi,” added Svetlana Manojlović, head of TV content at Telekom Slovenije. “Turkish series are extremely popular in Slovenia, and we believe that Dizi will achieve high viewership among our users. The entire FilmBox package has tremendous potential, as it offers a variety of different content.”