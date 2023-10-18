MIPCOM Crowns 2023 Diversify TV Winners

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPCOM has unveiled the 2023 winners for the 7th Diversify TV Awards, which aim to champion and promote diversity and inclusion in television internationally.

Following submissions from 27 countries, eight winners were announced from a list of 24 nominees live in Cannes during the awards ceremony, which took place in the Palais des Festivals and was hosted by international journalist and anchor Femi Oke.

Amongst those presenting awards at the ceremony were Bilal Baig, an award-winning Muslim playwright and performer, and Ellie Simmonds OBE, a celebrated Paralympian and documentary maker.

To be eligible, programs submitted were required to provide a fair and balanced representation of race and ethnicity, LGBTQIA+ and disabled communities; show a positive impact; stand out in originality and excellence in terms of storytelling, casting and production values; challenge stereotypes; and must have aired the past year. A total of 165 submissions were received for the 2023 edition.

The winner for the representation of disability in the non-scripted category was Inside Our Autistic Minds. The scripted category award was taken by About Antoine.

Nights in Tefía won the award for the representation of LGBTQIA+ scripted category, while Lotus Sports Club took the non-scripted award.

Little Bird was crowned as the scripted winner for the representation of race and ethnicity award. The Swap took the non-scripted win.

The representation of diversity in kids’ programming award for preschool shows was given to Reu and Harper’s Wonder World, while Phoenix Rise was at the top of the category for older children.

The Behind the Scenes Impact Award was taken by Deborah Williams OBE. This special recognition award was presented for Williams’ three-decade career driving change in perceptions of disability and increased inclusion across television, film and theatrical industries as an artist, activist, influential policy maker and executive.