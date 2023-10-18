International Literary Properties Acquires Arto Paasilinna’s Literary Estate

ADVERTISEMENT

International Literary Properties (ILP) has acquired a majority stake in the Arto Paasilinna estate and will manage the Finnish writer’s work.

Paasilinna penned 35 novels and other works during his 50-year career, and his tragicomic stories have been translated into 40 languages. His works include The Year of the Hare, The Howling Miller, A Charming Mass Suicide and The Forest of Hanged Foxes.

Paasilinna started his career as a journalist, working as a writer, editor and columnist over the years. He published The Year of the Hare in 1975, and the novel became a bestseller in Finland and France and was adapted into two feature films: The Year of the Hare (1977) and Le Lièvre de Vatanen (2006). The famous work follows a spiritless journalist named Vatanen whose life’s meaning is renewed after nearly killing a wild hare.

Between 1975 and 2009, Paasilinna wrote 12 nonfiction books and 35 novels. This amounts to nearly a book per year. He received numerous literary awards and honors, including the Prix Littéraire Air Inter (1989) and the Giuseppe Acerbi Prize (1994).

“Arto Paasilinna is a literary legend, both in Finland and beyond,” said Mary Durkan, executive VP of global acquisitions at ILP. “The fact that his books are translated into so many languages speaks to the quality and wit of his writing. We are thrilled to be working closely with his son, Petteri, and the Paasilinna estate to curate Arto Paasilinna’s literary legacy and bring his important work to new global audiences.”

Petteri Paasilinna, Arto Paasilinna’s son, commented, “I am delighted to be working with the International Literary Properties team and putting my father’s work into their hands to protect his legacy. I’m looking forward to our exciting plans for the future and sharing my father’s works with new international audiences.”

“Following the decision to expand ILP’s reach into Europe, we are excited to welcome the estate of Arto Paasalinna and his classic novels into ILP’s portfolio of wonderful literary IP,” added Hilary Strong, CEO for the U.K. and EMEA at ILP. “Paasalinna’s works are always adventurous and entertaining, often with a satirical take on society, and we look forward to working with his family and his publishers to build on his very special legacy.”