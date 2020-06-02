International Literary Properties Secures Rights to 12 More Estates

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly formed International Literary Properties (ILP) has signed an agreement with Peters, Fraser + Dunlop for 12 literary estates in an eight-figure deal.

The deal sees ILP acquire the rights formerly held by Peters, Fraser + Dunlop for the literary estates of writers Georges Simenon, Eric Ambler, Margery Allingham, Edmund Crispin, Dennis Wheatley, Robert Bolt, Richard Hull, George Bellairs, Nicolas Freeling, John Creasey, Michael Innes and Evelyn Waugh. ILP is led in the U.K. by CEO Hilary Strong (formerly CEO of the Agatha Christie estate) and Anthology Group Founder Bob Benton, with the New York-headquartered business led by Scott Hoffman as group CEO and executive chairman Ted Green. Together, they will work to support the exploitation of these literary estates across all media platforms.

Hilary Strong, CEO for ILP UK, said: “The acquisition of Peters, Fraser + Dunlop’s interests in these estates is a very important step for us in building the business. International Literary Properties was formed late last year, bringing together an incredible team with many decades of experience in literary, TV, film, music and theatre management and exploitation. This major acquisition plays to the team’s experience and strengths and I am truly excited by the opportunity to nurture these twelve wonderful estates and to find new and exciting ways of telling the great stories that lie within them.”

Scott Hoffman, Group CEO ILP, added: “When we launched ILP, it was our vision to build a portfolio of some of the world’s most important and iconic literary works with an eye toward preserving their creators’ legacies and ensuring they would bring enjoyment to readers for decades to come. This acquisition is a major step toward that goal. We’re grateful to Peters, Fraser + Dunlop for the work done during their tenure as guardian of these storied estates; to the publishers, producers and broadcasters who are our partners in bringing them to readers and viewers; and most of all to the authors themselves for creating these timeless characters and stories.”