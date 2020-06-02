WarnerMedia Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

ADVERTISEMENT

WarnerMedia has tapped Richard Tom to serve as the company’s new chief technology officer.

In his new role, Tom will lead WarnerMedia’s technology and operations organization, from technology strategy, platform development and operations to shared services across WarnerMedia. This includes the company’s data strategy, content delivery systems, master control operations, broadcast engineering and the technology platform for its new streaming service, HBO Max. In addition, the Xandr technology teams will also now report to Tom, who will report to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Tom served as an advisor and consultant for technology-focused consumer and B2B companies, as well as venture-backed startups. His previous experience also includes serving as chief technology officer and senior VP of Hulu. He also, alongside Kilar, co-founded Vessel and served as chief technology officer of digital entertainment at Verizon.

Kilar said: “Richard is a rare bird in that he brings deep technical chops, a dogged customer focus, clear and bold vision, and a magnetism that attracts other world-class builders to him. WarnerMedia’s future will be as much about technology as it will be about storytelling and having Rich report to me as our technical leader strongly signals that.”

Tom added: “Having been a part of the early innings of online video, it’s incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to redefine the future again with Jason and the WarnerMedia team. It’s really fun to think about how technology will continue to help innovate the way WarnerMedia informs and inspires through amazing storytelling.”

Jeremy Legg, former WarnerMedia CTO, is joining AT&T Communications to lead the technology services organization as executive VP and CTO, reporting to Jeff McElfresh, CEO, AT&T Communications.

Kilar commented: “Jeremy, through his leadership of the technology organization, has had such a positive and material impact on WarnerMedia, with last week’s launch of HBO Max being just the most recent example. I know I speak for all of us when I say how glad I am that Jeremy won’t be going far. I wish Jeremy the best of luck in what is sure to be a period of wonderfully positive impact at AT&T.”