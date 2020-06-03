Reed MIDEM Gives Update on MIPCOM 2020 Planning

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed MIDEM has issued an update about the planning for the 36th MIPCOM and 28th MIPJunior this October in Cannes, which the organizer said it is “actively working on delivering.”

Regarding safety and health protocols, Reed MIDEM and Reed Exhibitions (RX) are combining their experience to establish “a coherent and consistent program of advanced measures to ensure our events are judged to be safe to do so by the relevant local authorities and by the benchmarks which are currently being established across RX—based on the best practices and experience learned from RX’s 500-plus events.”

The organizer said it is also closely following the French government and public health guidelines and will continue to do so. In the coming weeks, the first guidelines and recommendations for safely gathering and exhibiting in the Palais and other event venues will be revealed. This will cover a range of protocols, including physical distancing, increased medical facilities, as well as enhanced cleaning, sanitation and hygiene.

“Should we realize it is not possible to hold MIPCOM this October, we will inform you well in advance,” the update stated.

“With a large part of the exhibition sold, we are focused more than ever on bringing the international television community together and curating a relevant program that meets the moment and supports the industry in getting back to business.

“We want you to know that we are planning an online complement to MIPCOM and MIPJunior to allow participants who may not be able to travel at this time to join the market. This digital version of MIPCOM is being imagined from the ground up in close collaboration with buyers, exhibitors and participating companies.”