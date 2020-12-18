MIPTV to Go Virtual, MIPCOM Planned for In-Person Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed MIDEM has revealed that MIPTV will take place online during the week of April 12 to 16, 2021, due to the ongoing uncertainty over COVID-19, while MIPCOM and MIPJunior will move forward as a live gathering in Cannes.

MIPTV will encompass the MIPDoc and MIPFormats programs. Details of the all-new Digital MIPTV 2021, including enhanced, personalized one-to-one business meeting tools, will be announced in the coming weeks.

If conditions improve sufficiently by early 2021, Reed MIDEM will look at holding a small, in-person screenings-based event in Cannes during the MIPTV week to complement the digital edition. Canneseries will take place in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes from April 9 to 14, 2021.

Jerome Delhaye, director of Reed MIDEM’s entertainment division, commented: “We have learned a great deal in this extraordinary year. Two points stand out very clearly across all of Reed MIDEM’s events: the need for clear and, when possible, timely decision making, so our partners around the globe can plan for the year ahead; and the need to get back to doing business face-to-face. That is why we are confirming plans now for the two biggest annual events in the television calendar. We remain especially optimistic about the 2nd half of 2021 and as such we are focussing all our energies on bringing everyone back to Cannes in October for the business reunion that the industry is so eagerly awaiting.”