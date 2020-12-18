eOne Promotes Jacqueline Sacerio

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment One (eOne) has elevated Jacqueline Sacerio to the role of executive VP of scripted television.

Sacerio previously served as the company’s senior VP of scripted television. “It’s very exciting to be working with some of the best IP in the world, alongside dynamic storytellers and talented colleagues,” Sacerio commented. “I’m looking forward to building on our momentum and creative partnerships to bring more top-shelf television to market in the year ahead.”

The announcement of the promotion comes as Sacerio’s survival drama series Yellowjackets was given a series order by Showtime. Sacerio also developed and is overseeing Freeform’s upcoming thriller series Cruel Summer, from Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel and eOne.

Pancho Mansfield, president of global scripted television, said: “Jackie is an exceptionally talented and attuned creative executive who has been doing wonderful work at eOne. We’re thrilled that the announcement of her recent promotion coincides with Showtime’s order of Yellowjackets and are excited for her to continue developing and producing premium original content that is smart, compelling and diverse. We believe the sky is the limit for Jackie.”