Saturday, December 19, 2020
Home / Top Stories / eOne Promotes Jacqueline Sacerio

eOne Promotes Jacqueline Sacerio

Kristin Brzoznowski 20 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment One (eOne) has elevated Jacqueline Sacerio to the role of executive VP of scripted television.

Sacerio previously served as the company’s senior VP of scripted television. “It’s very exciting to be working with some of the best IP in the world, alongside dynamic storytellers and talented colleagues,” Sacerio commented. “I’m looking forward to building on our momentum and creative partnerships to bring more top-shelf television to market in the year ahead.”

The announcement of the promotion comes as Sacerio’s survival drama series Yellowjackets was given a series order by Showtime. Sacerio also developed and is overseeing Freeform’s upcoming thriller series Cruel Summer, from Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel and eOne.

Pancho Mansfield, president of global scripted television, said: “Jackie is an exceptionally talented and attuned creative executive who has been doing wonderful work at eOne. We’re thrilled that the announcement of her recent promotion coincides with Showtime’s order of Yellowjackets and are excited for her to continue developing and producing premium original content that is smart, compelling and diverse. We believe the sky is the limit for Jackie.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

HBO Max Now Available on Roku

WarnerMedia has struck an agreement to bring HBO Max to the Roku platform.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.