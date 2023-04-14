NATPE Budapest Unveils Confirmed Exhibitors

Friday, April 14, 2023
Jamie Stalcup 59 mins ago Top Stories


NATPE Budapest has revealed a slew of confirmed exhibitors for its 2023 edition, including Entertainment One (eOne), FOX Entertainment Global, NBCUniversal Global Distribution and more.

Additional exhibitors set to attend the event in June are Fremantle, Lionsgate, Paramount Global Content Distribution and Sony Pictures Television. Paramount Global Content Distribution and Sony Pictures Television are confirmed to host screenings.

NATPE Budapest is taking place this year from June 19 to 22 at the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest.











