MIPTV Spotlight: SPI International

SPI International’s highlights include the thriller Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession’s Sarah Snook as a fertility doctor who notices increasingly strange behavior from her daughter that forces her to confront her past.

Also on offer, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend provides a look at the life of Lamborghini’s founder. Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy) plays the lead role of Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Darkness of Man, meanwhile, features Jean-Claude Van Damme (Lionheart, Bloodsport) as an Interpol agent who becomes a father figure to someone whose real father, an informant, dies in a raid.

“These titles not only feature star-studded casts and powerful stories that resonate with viewers worldwide, but they also possess high production values that offer an unmatched viewing experience,” says Berk Uziyel, CEO.

He adds, "At SPI, we are always open to exploring various business models for cooperation."











