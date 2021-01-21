Reed MIDEM Unveils Plans for Digital MIPTV

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed MIDEM has outlined details for Digital MIPTV, which will take place online during the annual spring market dates of April 12 to 16.

Setting up meetings for delegates will be the focus of Digital MIPTV, where the program will feature an offer of pre-scheduled one-to-one matchmaking, thematic speed meetings, one-to-many workshops and mentoring, as well as breakout sessions with buyers and commissioners.

Digital MIPTV will connect the MIPDoc and MIPFormats communities for the first time online through Reed MIDEM’s one-to-one matchmaking platform, with two offers guaranteeing delegates pre-scheduled meeting agendas, with a minimum of 15 to 20 meetings, to boost distribution, acquisitions, co-production and development of documentaries, factual series and international formats.

Reed MIDEM is offering three levels of participation: the Digital Pass for all genres offers online market access to the week-long program of thematic speed meetings, workshops, mentoring, market intel, conferences, breakout sessions and networking (April 12 to 16); the One-to-One Distribution Market for doc, formats and Factual distributors and buyers (April 13 to 15); and the One-to-One Coproduction & Development Forum for doc, formats and factual producers, distributors, buyers and commissioners (April 13 to 15).

Highlights of the Digital MIPTV program include exclusive market insights for all genres, including the popular Fresh TV, Glance, high profile keynotes, MIPDrama buyers screenings and the MIP SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Award.

The fourth season of Canneseries, the international series festival, will take place in Cannes as a physical event from April 9 to 14 in parallel.

The MIPTV week will be preceded by pre-market Discovery Showcases on April 9, offering a first look for buyers at new content. All delegates will have access to the Digital MIPTV networking marketplace from March 29 and all content will be available to catch up online until May 14.

Lucy Smith, deputy director of Reed MIDEM’s television division, said: “Reed MIDEM was at the forefront of the transition to digital markets beginning with MIPTV 2020. As we come full circle this April, we are taking our digital market learnings from the last 12 months and applying them to Digital MIPTV. Even as we are looking forward to getting back to physical markets, digital has a big part to play in the future. There is a huge appetite for proactive business meetings online and MIPTV uniquely facilitates that with our well established and highly effective matchmaking platform. Digital MIPTV will be a high-quality, business-efficient market delivering the personalized one-to-one meetings and return on investment that our delegates value.”