April/MIPTV Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The digital edition of World Screen—featuring interviews with Russell T Davies, Tony Hale, ZDF’s Thomas Bellut, All3Media’s Jane Turton, ViacomCBS’s Kelly Day, ProSiebenSat.1’s Henrik Pabst and much more—is now available. You can also access the digital editions of TV Kids, TV Drama, TV Real, TV Listings and the World Screen Guide.

World Screen

A New Normal?: Distributors are finding ways to fulfill the endless need for programming resulting from new streaming platforms, viewers stuck at home during lockdowns and delayed productions. Plus interviews with Russell T Davies, Tony Hale, ZDF’s Thomas Bellut, All3Media’s Jane Turton, ViacomCBS’s Kelly Day, ProSiebenSat.1’s Henrik Pabst and HiddenLight’s Sam Branson.

TV Kids

Preschool Trends; Co-Productions in Flux. Plus interviews with WildBrain’s Eric Ellenbogen and Jonathan M. Shiff, along with a WorldScreenings spotlight on SMF Studio.

TV Drama

Crime Dramas. Plus a behind-the-scenes look at Bulletproof with stars and co-creators Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters and Vertigo Films’ Allan Niblo, along with a WorldScreenings spotlight on MISTCO’s The Innocents.

TV Real

Interviews with Wipeout’s Matt Kunitz, Intuitive Content’s Andrew Zimmern and Mike Rowe, along with WorldScreenings spotlights on Off the Fence and Passion Distribution and the TV Real Premiere of Extraordinary Escapes.

TV Listings

Program listings for 70-plus distributors, including links to trailers.

World Screen Guide

Profiles of leading distributors.