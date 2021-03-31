Wednesday, March 31, 2021
April/MIPTV Digital Editions Now Available

The digital edition of World Screen—featuring interviews with Russell T Davies, Tony Hale, ZDF’s Thomas Bellut, All3Media’s Jane Turton, ViacomCBS’s Kelly Day, ProSiebenSat.1’s Henrik Pabst and much more—is now available. You can also access the digital editions of TV Kids, TV Drama, TV RealTV Listings and the World Screen Guide.

World Screen
A New Normal?: Distributors are finding ways to fulfill the endless need for programming resulting from new streaming platforms, viewers stuck at home during lockdowns and delayed productions. Plus interviews with Russell T Davies, Tony Hale, ZDF’s Thomas Bellut, All3Media’s Jane Turton, ViacomCBS’s Kelly Day, ProSiebenSat.1’s Henrik Pabst and HiddenLight’s Sam Branson.

TV Kids
Preschool Trends; Co-Productions in Flux. Plus interviews with WildBrain’s Eric Ellenbogen and Jonathan M. Shiff, along with a WorldScreenings spotlight on SMF Studio.

TV Drama
Crime Dramas. Plus a behind-the-scenes look at Bulletproof with stars and co-creators Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters and Vertigo Films’ Allan Niblo, along with a WorldScreenings spotlight on MISTCO’s The Innocents.

TV Real
Interviews with Wipeout’s Matt Kunitz, Intuitive Content’s Andrew Zimmern and Mike Rowe, along with WorldScreenings spotlights on Off the Fence and Passion Distribution and the TV Real Premiere of Extraordinary Escapes.

TV Listings
Program listings for 70-plus distributors, including links to trailers.

World Screen Guide
Profiles of leading distributors.











