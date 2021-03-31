Genius Brands & Marvel Enter Stan Lee Collaboration

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel Studios has licensed from Genius Brands International certain likeness rights to Stan Lee in support of future marketing content celebrating the Marvel legacy.

Genius Brands—through Stan Lee Universe, its recently announced joint venture with POW! Entertainment—controls the Stan Lee name, the animated and live Stan Lee likeness, the Stan Lee signature, as well as the broad Stan Lee brand/Stan Lee Presents and a variety of Stan Lee properties created post-Marvel.

The companies are also discussing ways to work together on other Stan Lee-related initiatives in the future.

“The faithful protection of Stan’s brand for the millions of fans around the world, is a sacred stewardship for us at Genius Brands,” said Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius. “As we approach the Stan Lee Centennial in 2022 and focused on celebrating the unique and iconic stature of Stan Lee, we are thrilled to collaborate with Marvel Studios.”