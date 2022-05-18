Genius Brands Signs 20-Year Deal with Marvel Studios Regarding Stan Lee

ADVERTISEMENT

Stan Lee Universe, Genius Brands International’s venture with POW! Entertainment, has inked a 20-year deal to license the name and likeness of Stan Lee to Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios has acquired rights to use Lee’s name, voice, likeness and signature in movies and TV projects, as well as use images, existing footage and existing audio recordings featuring Lee. Also included are exclusive rights to use his name, voice, likeness and signature in theme parks, water parks, cruise lines and in-park merchandise for Disney experiences worldwide.

“We are proud to be the stewards of the incredibly valuable rights to Stan Lee’s name, likeness, merchandise and intellectual property brand,” said Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands. “And, there is no better place than Marvel and Disney where Stan should be for his movies and theme park experiences. As we enter the centennial year of Stan’s birthday, December 28, 2022, we are thrilled to see his memory and legacy will continue to delight fans through this new long-term agreement with Marvel.”

“As Stan’s longtime business partner and friend, I’m looking forward to commemorating his work in this new way,” said Gill Champion, president of POW! Entertainment. “Building a connection with his fans is important to us and it’s a privilege to get to do that on his behalf.”