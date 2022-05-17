New Electric Entertainment Dystopia to Premiere on Roku

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment’s new dystopian feature film The Deal is set to launch exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

In the film, overpopulation and global warming have put an impossible strain on world resources, leading a totalitarian governing body to establish ‘the Deal.’ If you accept the Deal by your 20th birthday, you’ll receive a job, housing and medical care that will keep you safe and healthy for 20 more years, at which point you’re required to voluntarily take your own life.

The Deal stars Sumalee Montano (Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Ghost of Tsushima), Emma Fischer (Counterpart), Alastair Mackenzie (The Crown), Taz Skylar (The Kill Team), Lisa Brenner (The Patriot, Say My Name) and Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who).

In addition to creating and starring in the film, Montano produced it through her and Grace Lay’s production company, LinLay Productions. Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, and Lisa Brenner also served as producers.

“This film is a beautiful story, inspired by Sumalee’s real-life relationship with her mother,” Devlin said. “It is about the sacrifices her mother makes to ensure her daughter has a better life. I am so very glad it has found an exclusive home on The Roku Channel, giving it the premiere it deserves. I have no doubt that Roku’s audiences will wholeheartedly embrace the film.”

LinLay Productions added, “Teaming up with Electric Entertainment has been an amazing partnership from the start, from building out the world of the film to the multicultural cast and crew we brought together. And we’re thrilled to be partnering with Roku now, given their breadth of quality content and impressive user base.”