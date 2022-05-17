Telemundo & Inter Medya Ink Co-Pro Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Telemundo and the Turkish production and distribution company Inter Medya have entered into a multiyear agreement to co-develop and co-produce projects.

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will co-develop and co-produce new long-form scripted Turkish series to later be aired exclusively on Telemundo in the U.S.

“Over the last few years, driven by their high production values, Turkish series have become favorites of Spanish-language audiences across the globe and in the U.S.,” said Karen Barroeta, executive VP of production and development for Telemundo Television Studios. “This new partnership with Inter Medya propels Turkey’s storytelling powerhouse into the U.S. Spanish-language marketplace exclusively with Telemundo. Merging the power and appeal of Turkish properties with Telemundo’s superior production capabilities further strengthens our position as a leading producer of premium scripted content.”

Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya, said: “As Inter Medya, we are thrilled to have turned our long-standing business relationship with Telemundo into a global business partnership. We are confident that we will achieve many more great successes with this cooperation, given Inter Medya’s 30 years of know-how and Telemundo’s long-standing experience in the sector. With this partnership, both Telemundo and Inter Medya have taken a big step toward strengthening and expanding their positions in the sector, with an uptrend and growth in both production and distribution. I would like to say that we are very excited about the great work we will accomplish together.”