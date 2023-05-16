Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Spotlight: Inter Medya

From Inter Medya, Deception centers on a judge who discovers that her seemingly perfect family has been lying to her.

“With a talented cast and gripping storyline, Deception is a must-watch for fans of Turkish dramas,” says Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of sales and acquisitions.

Tuzak, meanwhile, “explores the complex relationships between siblings and the web of lies that can unravel them,” Cea Okan says. “With compelling characters and intense plot twists, this show is sure to captivate audiences and keep them on the edge of their seats.”

Another Chance tells the story of a former bully who “tries to make amends for his past by becoming a teacher,” she explains.











