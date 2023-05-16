Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Spotlight: VA Media

World Screen 14 hours ago Top Stories


VA Media helps clients discover audiences and monetize content across social AVOD platforms.

One model involves curating licensed content on its YouTube channels. Another aims to build out channels and create social content formats for audience growth and monetization. VA Media also helps clients protect content.

“VA Media works with 60-plus distributors and sales agencies to monetize their content via AVOD across over 100 global YouTube channels and has a proven and transparent way of monetizing your content on YouTube with minimal fuss,” says CEO Mark Ashbridge.

He continues, “We’re now in a position to give white-glove treatment to our current partners and develop meaningful and lucrative relationships with new partners.”











