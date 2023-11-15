VA Media Scores New Licensing Partnerships

ADVERTISEMENT

VA Media has signed new content licensing partnerships with Dynamic Television, Encripta, Jackrabbit Media and Good Deed Entertainment for its owned-and-operated channels.

Dynamic Television will provide VA Media with a slew of feature films; Encripta will offer Portuguese-language features and series for VA’s soon-to-launch Portuguese-language channel; Jackrabbit Media will contribute English and Spanish titles; and Good Deed Entertainment will provide a variety of action, horror and documentary selections.

VA Media currently has over 120 million monthly views and 17 owned-and-operated channels, including Movie Central, True Crime Central, Horror Central and Movie Central en Español. Movie Central em Portugues is set to launch before the end of 2023.

Mark Ashbridge, CEO of VA Media, said, “Expanding our global licensing partnerships with top-tier companies such as Dynamic, Encripta, Jackrabbit and Good Deed Entertainment allows VA Media the opportunity to grow our overall network subscriber base, reach wider audiences and monetize content at industry-high CPMs for our partners. VA has paid out over $5 million in royalties in the last financial year, and we’re looking to grow that number in FY24.”

“As the end of the market season grows near, we are excited to begin content licensing relationships with several new companies that will ultimately allow VA to bolster our channel offerings both in terms of content quality and language variety,” added VA’s head of content partnerships and acquisitions, Kristen Bedno. “We take great pride in the caliber of our relationships and services at VA Media and look forward to continued expansion of our content provider partnerships.”