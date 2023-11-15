Vendôme Pictures Appoints New SVP of Development & Production

ADVERTISEMENT

Academy Award-winning studio Vendôme Pictures (CODA) has appointed Black Bear and Anonymous Content alum Kathryn Thal as senior VP of development and production.

Based in Los Angeles, Thal will help to expand the company’s connection in the U.S. market. She will oversee all English-language film and television projects from the development stage to production and delivery, while reporting to Philippe Rousselet, founder, chairman and CEO, and Fabrice Gianfermi, co-CEO.

Thal joins from Black Bear, where she served as VP and worked closely with the global production and management teams. She was part of the producing team for Scott Frank’s Monsieur Spade and also worked closely on developing projects with Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game, Silo), Johan Renck (Chernobyl) and Kyle Killen (Halo).

Prior to that, Thal worked at Anonymous Content, where she built out and serviced international co-ventures and sourced project-related opportunities. She also previously worked at Hunting Lane as manager of development, and earlier in her career she held roles at ICM Partners, HBO and Netflix.

“I have consistently been impressed by Kathryn’s strong work ethic and unique combination of experience,” Rousselet said. “She has a keen eye for source material and a proven track record developing film and TV properties. I’m excited to welcome her to Vendôme as we continue to grow.”

Thal commented, “I am thrilled to join Philippe and Fabrice’s team at Vendôme. I have collaborated on a number of projects with Vendome over the years and have always admired Philippe’s creative instinct and dedication to character-driven yet commercial storytelling. I’m looking forward to progressing and helping to build their slate of global TV and film projects.”