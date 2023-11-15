Redbox Rolls Out New FAST Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

Redbox, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, has added two new FAST channels to its free, live TV service.

Mansa Mix, a destination for Black culture and entertainment, and Ultimate Classic Wrestling, featuring classic wrestling matches, are now available through the Redbox app. The app is accessible on Samsung TVs, Roku, Vizio TVs and other devices.

Mansa Mix is built by Black filmmakers and creators who are passionate about making culture-positive content, while the Ultimate Classic Wrestling channel is available through an agreement with SPACEMOB and features content from the Savoldi Wrestling Library.

“Mansa Mix and Ultimate Classic Wrestling offer a great range of content we know our viewers will enjoy,” said Thanasis Tsiris, vice president of content acquisitions at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We will be adding even more premium channels to our lineup in the future.”