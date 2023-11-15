Octet Productions Unveils A Wesley Christmas Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

A Wesley Christmas Wedding, a new family holiday film franchise from Octet Productions, has made its debut.

The drama-filled feature premiered on BET+ on November 2. It sees the Wesley family as they reunite, with siblings Chris, Todd and Cydney traveling to their childhood home in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Christmas holiday with their parents while preparing for a wedding.

The movie’s ensemble includes Kevin Savage (HUSH), Terayle Hill (Step Up), Loren Lott (Praise This), Dorien Wilson (The Parkers) and Jasmine Guy (Harlem), among others, and features a performance from Grammy Award winner Elle Varner.

“We wanted to bring laughter and warmth back to our audience, and it couldn’t have come at a better time after a few trying months navigating through difficult and unfamiliar waters with the Hollywood strike,” said Chuck and Bree West, co-producers. “As the page turns, we’re filled with hope and excitement again for what’s ahead and to finally be able to honor the celebrate the exceptional talent in this film.”