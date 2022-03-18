Saturday, March 19, 2022
Home / Top Stories / BET Studios Inks Overall Deal with Jeni Rice-Genzuk Henry

BET Studios Inks Overall Deal with Jeni Rice-Genzuk Henry

Chelsea Regan 17 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

BET has signed former grown-ish co-showrunner Jeni Rice-Genzuk Henry to an overall deal with BET Studios.

Rice-Genzuk Henry, who is also known for her work on black-ish and The Game, will join BET Studios principal partners Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas in developing new projects.

Through the pact with BET Studios, Rice-Genzuk Henry is already working on a pair of projects, including Snatched, an hour-long dramedy for Showtime about two women seeking to “enhance” their lives with plastic surgery. There is also the French format Unlikely Stepmom, about a 25-year-old woman who falls in love with a middle-aged man who reveals that he has a six-year-old daughter after a whirlwind romance.











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Boat Rocker Reorganizes, Merges Unscripted & Scripted Units

Boat Rocker has updated its organizational structure, integrating the scripted and unscripted groups of the company’s studio under a single brand and operating division: Boat Rocker Studios, TV.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.