BET Studios Inks Overall Deal with Jeni Rice-Genzuk Henry

ADVERTISEMENT

BET has signed former grown-ish co-showrunner Jeni Rice-Genzuk Henry to an overall deal with BET Studios.

Rice-Genzuk Henry, who is also known for her work on black-ish and The Game, will join BET Studios principal partners Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas in developing new projects.

Through the pact with BET Studios, Rice-Genzuk Henry is already working on a pair of projects, including Snatched, an hour-long dramedy for Showtime about two women seeking to “enhance” their lives with plastic surgery. There is also the French format Unlikely Stepmom, about a 25-year-old woman who falls in love with a middle-aged man who reveals that he has a six-year-old daughter after a whirlwind romance.