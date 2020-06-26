VCNI Taps Monde Twala for BET International Leadership Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has appointed Monde Twala peer lead for BET International.

Twala, senior VP of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, editorial and general manager, will work closely with Kerry Taylor, executive VP of VCNI’s Entertainment & Youth brands, and the larger international division to guide the editorial direction and identify opportunities to strengthen and grow the BET brand outside the U.S. He will focus on driving brand resonance across key markets while prioritizing the company’s ongoing digital transformation.

During his tenure at ViacomCBS, Twala has played a key role in the creation of ViacomCBS Africa’s major music events, including the historic Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home and the MTV Africa Music Awards. Additionally, Twala has worked alongside local production teams to create a diverse range of breakthrough programming, including MTV Newsish, BET Breaks, scripted biopics and reality formats.

Taylor said: “As head of BET’s largest international market, Monde has an incredible track record of driving development and growth for all of our ViacomCBS brands across the African continent. He is a passionate champion of the brand, and I have no doubt that he will drive it forward in a strong, impactful way while ensuring BET International elevates Black culture globally.”

Twala added: “BET is the unifying platform for all-things Black culture. I’m excited to collaborate with Kerry and the international team to unite, empower and elevate Black culture and excellence around the world, spotlighting the diverse voices, stories, music and news that need to be seen and heard.”