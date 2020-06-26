Demi Lovato Docuseries Set for YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube unveiled both new and returning projects at its ninth annual digital newfront and first-ever digital personalized event, Brandcast Delivered.

Among the highlights set for YouTube’s slate is a new four-part docuseries following Demi Lovato. A follow up to the 2017 YouTube Originals documentary Simply Complicated, the series will follow Lovato returning to show fans her personal and musical journey over the past three years. The series is directed by Michael D. Ratner and produced by OBB Pictures.

YouTube has also renewed originals Instant Influencer with James Charles, The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast, A Heist With Markiplier (YouTube Originals has ordered a yet-to-be-titled interactive special with Markiplier) and Retro Tech.

New titles premiered on YouTube on June 26 are UHC: Ultimate Home Championship on Stephen Curry’s YouTube channel and Lockdown on YouTube Originals for Kids & Family Channel. Hosted by Stephen Curry, Ultimate Home Championship is a new virtual competition special that will feature notable YouTube creators, athletes and public figures. The competition will raise funds for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund with viewers encouraged to donate directly on the Ultimate Home Championship watch page. Lockdown, meanwhile, follows six friends as they work together to solve a mystery in their neighborhood during the social distancing era, shot entirely via webcam and smartphone from the actors’ homes and neighborhoods.