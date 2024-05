ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s VA Media has reached a new milestone, surpassing 1.5 billion views and 4.9 million subscribers globally for its flagship YouTube channel Movie Central.

There are close to 2,000 films, clips and episodes available on Movie Central. Top performing films across the channel’s YouTube offering include Ninja (Framerate), Convict (Indie Rights) and Titanic II (The Asylum).

CEO Mark Ashbridge said: “It’s an absolute privilege to bring our trusted Movie Central community of engaged subscribers and viewers exciting and diverse content from leading distributors and licensors. During an age where the demand for content and the availability of streaming platforms has never been greater, our viewership, subscriber numbers and revenue growth show us the current viability plus long-term growth potential for our business model of both owned and operated and managed channels on YouTube and other AVOD and social media platforms.

“Our unmatched audiences, priority data intelligence and detailed reporting systems continue to attract clients seeking new avenues to reach fans and maximize the life and value of their films.”

David Rimawi, founder of The Asylum, added: “For The Asylum, VA Media and its suite of monstrously successful channels is more than a key platform; they are a partner. It has been a true pleasure watching us both grow together in this bright light in the movie distribution landscape.”